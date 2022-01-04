Taking on water: Calamus-Wheatland sinks Bellevue Marquette Catholic 51-37

Calamus-Wheatland charged Bellevue Marquette Catholic and collected a 51-37 victory in Iowa girls basketball on January 4.
Recently on December 21 , Calamus-Wheatland squared up on Wyoming Midland in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.