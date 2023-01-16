Taking care of business: Johnston scores early, often in pounding of Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 85-47

Johnston wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 85-47 victory over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in Iowa girls basketball action on January 16.

Johnston opened with a 28-8 advantage over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson through the first quarter.

The Dragons registered a 50-18 advantage at half over the J-Hawks.

Johnston charged to a 69-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Dragons held on with a 16-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

