Take a seat: Sheffield West Fork owns Northwood-Kensett in huge victory 61-26

The force was strong for Sheffield West Fork as it pierced Northwood-Kensett during Tuesday's 61-26 thumping for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 17.
Last season, Sheffield West Fork and Northwood-Kensett squared off with January 18, 2022 at Sheffield West Fork High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Northwood-Kensett faced off against Greene North Butler and Sheffield West Fork took on Iowa Falls-Alden on January 10 at Sheffield West Fork High School. For more, click here.
