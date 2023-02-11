Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Tipton during a 51-24 blowout during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 31, Tipton faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie . Click here for a recap. Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Independence on January 27 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.