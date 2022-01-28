Take a breath; Clear Lake deserves it after overtime win over Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51-47

Bonus basketball saw Clear Lake use the overtime to top Hampton-Dumont-CAL 51-47 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 28.

The Lions hummed like a well-oiled machine through the first overtime period, extending the lead with a 51-47 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.