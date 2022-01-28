Take a breath; Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy deserves it after overtime win over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 60-58

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy could edge Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 60-58 at Cedar Rapids Cr Kennedy on January 28 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The clock was the only thing that stopped Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 60-58 first overtime period, too.

