Sweating it out: North Liberty Liberty edges Dubuque Wahlert 53-46

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but North Liberty didn't mind, dispatching Dubuque Wahlert 53-46 at Dubuque Wahlert on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 17, Dubuque Wahlert faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington . Click here for a recap. North Liberty took on Cedar Falls on January 24 at North Liberty High School. For a full recap, click here.

