Sweating it out: Cedar Falls edges Iowa City West 38-29

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Cedar Falls nabbed it to nudge past Iowa City West 38-29 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 13.
The start wasn't the problem for Iowa City West, as it began with a 11-8 edge over Cedar Falls through the end of the first quarter.
The Trojans took an 18-17 lead over the Tigers heading to the halftime locker room.
Cedar Falls broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 27-22 lead over Iowa City West.
Conditioning showed as the Tigers outscored the Trojans 11-7 in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Iowa City West and Cedar Falls squared off with February 19, 2022 at Iowa City West High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 8, Iowa City West faced off against Iowa City and Cedar Falls took on Marion Linn-Mar on January 6 at Cedar Falls High School. For a full recap, click here.
