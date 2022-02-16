 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Story City Roland-Story tops Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 40-29

  • 0

Story City Roland-Story charged Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon and collected a 40-29 victory on February 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

Recently on February 8 , Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared up on Solon in a basketball game . For more, click here.

Story City Roland-Story opened with a 11-0 advantage over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Super Bowl viewers up 14% from last year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News