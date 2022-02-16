Story City Roland-Story tops Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 40-29

Story City Roland-Story charged Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon and collected a 40-29 victory on February 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Story City Roland-Story opened with a 11-0 advantage over Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon through the first quarter.
