Storm warning: West Liberty unleashes full fury on Goose Lake Northeast 65-39

West Liberty controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 65-39 victory over Goose Lake Northeast in Iowa girls basketball action on January 29.
Recently on January 24 , West Liberty squared up on Wellman Mid-Prairie in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.