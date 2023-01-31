Storm warning: West Liberty rains down on Wilton 59-38

West Liberty scored early and often to roll over Wilton 59-38 on January 31 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, West Liberty and Wilton squared off with January 11, 2022 at Wilton High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Wilton faced off against Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep . For more, click here. West Liberty took on Wyoming Midland on January 26 at West Liberty High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.