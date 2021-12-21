Storm warning: Solon rains down on Independence 82-21

Independence had no answers as Solon roared to an 82-21 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 16, Solon faced off against Iowa City Regina and Independence took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on December 14 at Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana High School. For a full recap, click here.
