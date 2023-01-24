 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Packwood Pekin unleashes full fury on Kalona Hillcrest Academy 56-21

Packwood Pekin painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Kalona Hillcrest Academy's defense for a 56-21 win at Packwood Pekin High on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 17, Packwood Pekin faced off against Columbus Junction Columbus and Kalona Hillcrest Academy took on Keota on January 16 at Kalona Hillcrest Academy. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

