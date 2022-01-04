Storm warning: Osage unleashes full fury on Rockford 54-18

Osage's river of points eventually washed away Rockford in a 54-18 offensive cavalcade during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 21, Rockford faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Osage took on Sheffield West Fork on December 21 at Sheffield West Fork High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Osage opened a mammoth 27-8 gap over Rockford at the half.
