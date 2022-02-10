Storm warning: Northwood-Kensett rains down on Greene North Butler 62-30

Greene North Butler had no answers as Northwood-Kensett roared to a 62-30 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 4, Northwood-Kensett faced off against Osage and Greene North Butler took on Rockford on February 4 at Rockford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.