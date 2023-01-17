Storm warning: Iowa City Regina rains down on Wilton 74-34

Iowa City Regina played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Wilton during a 74-34 beating during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Iowa City Regina and Wilton squared off with January 18, 2022 at Iowa City Regina High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 10, Wilton faced off against West Branch and Iowa City Regina took on Troy Mills North Linn on January 12 at Troy Mills North Linn High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.