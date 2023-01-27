Storm warning: Davenport Assumption unleashes full fury on Clinton 56-28

Impressive was a ready adjective for Davenport Assumption's 56-28 throttling of Clinton on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Davenport Assumption and Clinton played in a 65-35 game on December 3, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Davenport Assumption faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Clinton took on Davenport West on January 20 at Davenport West High School. For more, click here.
