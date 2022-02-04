Storm warning: Central DeWitt rains down on Muscatine 62-29

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Central DeWitt turned out the lights on Muscatine 62-29 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 28, Muscatine faced off against Davenport Assumption and Central DeWitt took on Davenport West on January 28 at Central DeWitt High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Central DeWitt an 18-0 lead over Muscatine.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.