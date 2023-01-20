Storm warning: Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson rains down on Cedar Rapids CR Washington 62-37

Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson turned in a thorough domination of Cedar Rapids CR Washington 62-37 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson and Cedar Rapids CR Washington settling for a 10-10 first-quarter knot.
The J-Hawks' shooting darted in front for a 29-22 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson moved to a 45-31 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the J-Hawks outscored the Warriors 17-6 in the final quarter.
