Storm warning: Algona Bishop Garrigan unleashes full fury on Mason City Newman Catholic 85-18

Algona Bishop Garrigan controlled the action to earn an impressive 85-18 win against Mason City Newman Catholic in Iowa girls basketball on December 1.
Last season, Algona Bishop Garrigan and Mason City Newman Catholic faced off on December 2, 2021 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
