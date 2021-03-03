St. Ansgar girls fall to Montezuma in state quarterfinals

Vengeance takes patience.
For Montezuma, it took just about a year.
On Wednesday night, the St. Ansgar girls basketball team lost to Montezuma in the Class 1A state quarterfinals, 50-45. After losing to the Saints last year in the quarterfinal round, the No. 6 seeded Bravettes got their revenge with an upset victory over the tournament's No. 3 seed.
Montezuma took control of the game early, and led the Saints at the end of the first quarter, 14-9. In the second, the Bravettes scored 13 more to take a 27-20 halftime lead.
But in the third quarter, the Saints offense roared back with 14 points, and with 5:59 left in the fourth, the game was tied at 36-36.
As the two teams entered the final minutes of the game, Montezuma zoomed ahead with an 8-0 scoring run. After a 3-pointer from senior Brooklyn Hackbart, the Saints were back to within six.
At that point in the contest, it all came down to fouls and free throws.
The Saints fouled Montezuma’s Elise Boulton with just over two minutes left. She made both free throws, and eventually finished 9-of-10 on the night from the line.
St. Ansgar senior Hali Anderson then uncorked another 3-pointer to pull the Saints to within four points, at 46-42, but a trio of free throws by the Bravettes put the Saints behind by seven with 43 seconds remaining.
With 23 seconds left in the game, Anderson made her third and final free throw of the night to shrink the Saints’ deficit to four points, at 49-45.
In the end, that was as close as St. Ansgar would come. Montezuma junior Shanae Wetering sank a free throw with just over eight seconds left to put her team up by the winning 50-45 margin.
Boulton finished the night with a team-high 29 points for Montezuma on 8-of-17 shooting, with four 3-pointers. For St. Ansgar, Anderson led the way with 19 points, while Hackbart finished with a double-double at 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Gracie Urbatsch led the Saints with 11 boards on the night.
Neither team shot particularly well in Wednesday’s game, as Montezuma went 12-for-44 from the floor and St. Ansgar shot 18-for-56. The Bravettes made just five of 23 3-pointers, while the Saints shot 24 percent from deep with a mark of 7-for-29.
The Saints out-rebounded Montezuma, 39-33, but the Bravettes free-throw shooting proved to be the difference maker, as the team went 21-of-24 from the stripe.
With the loss, the Saints ended their season with a 22-2 overall record. The game also spelled the end for St. Ansgar’s accomplished senior class, which qualified for the state tournament each of the past two years.
Three of the Saints' top four scorers this season were seniors, led by Anderson with 348 points, while Hackbart finished with 215 total rebounds.
With the victory, Montezuma clinched a spot at the Class 1A state semifinals. The Bravettes will play No. 2 seed Newell-Fonda on Friday at 4 p.m.
