St. Ansgar girls fall to Montezuma in state quarterfinals

Vengeance takes patience.

For Montezuma, it took just about a year.

On Wednesday night, the St. Ansgar girls basketball team lost to Montezuma in the Class 1A state quarterfinals, 50-45. After losing to the Saints last year in the quarterfinal round, the No. 6 seeded Bravettes got their revenge with an upset victory over the tournament's No. 3 seed.

Montezuma took control of the game early, and led the Saints at the end of the first quarter, 14-9. In the second, the Bravettes scored 13 more to take a 27-20 halftime lead.

But in the third quarter, the Saints offense roared back with 14 points, and with 5:59 left in the fourth, the game was tied at 36-36.

As the two teams entered the final minutes of the game, Montezuma zoomed ahead with an 8-0 scoring run. After a 3-pointer from senior Brooklyn Hackbart, the Saints were back to within six.

At that point in the contest, it all came down to fouls and free throws.

The Saints fouled Montezuma’s Elise Boulton with just over two minutes left. She made both free throws, and eventually finished 9-of-10 on the night from the line.