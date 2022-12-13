Springville survives close clash with Delhi Maquoketa Valley 49-44

Springville swapped jabs before dispatching Delhi Maquoketa Valley 49-44 in Iowa girls basketball on December 13.
The last time Springville and Delhi Maquoketa Valley played in a 37-34 game on February 4, 2022. For more, click here.
