Springville overcomes Baxter's lead, then earns win 87-54

Springville shook off a slow start and pulled away for an 87-54 win over Baxter in Iowa girls basketball action on February 23.

The start wasn't the problem for Baxter, who began with a 12-2 edge over Springville through the end of the first quarter.

The Orioles' shooting pulled ahead to a 45-25 lead over the Bolts at the intermission.

The Orioles' rule showed as they carried a 67-41 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.