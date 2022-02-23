 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springville overcomes Baxter's lead, then earns win 87-54

Springville shook off a slow start and pulled away for an 87-54 win over Baxter in Iowa girls basketball action on February 23.

Recently on February 18 , Springville squared up on Collins-Maxwell in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The start wasn't the problem for Baxter, who began with a 12-2 edge over Springville through the end of the first quarter.

The Orioles' shooting pulled ahead to a 45-25 lead over the Bolts at the intermission.

The Orioles' rule showed as they carried a 67-41 lead into the fourth quarter.

