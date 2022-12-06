 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springville mollywopps Central City 69-30

Central City had no answers as Springville compiled a 69-30 victory on December 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Springville and Central City faced off on January 13, 2022 at Springville High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 2, Springville squared off with Troy Mills North Linn in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

