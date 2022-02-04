Springville escapes close call with Delhi Maquoketa Valley 37-34

Springville upended Delhi Maquoketa Valley for a narrow 37-34 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 4.
Recently on January 21 , Springville squared up on Alburnett in a basketball game . For more, click here.
