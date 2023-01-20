Springville ends the party for Winthrop East Buchanan 68-57

Springville pushed past Winthrop East Buchanan for a 68-57 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Springville and Winthrop East Buchanan faced off on December 21, 2021 at Springville High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Springville faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Stanwood North Cedar on January 6 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School. For results, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.