Springville ends the party for Winthrop East Buchanan 68-57

Springville pushed past Winthrop East Buchanan for a 68-57 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Springville and Winthrop East Buchanan faced off on December 21, 2021 at Springville High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 13, Springville faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Stanwood North Cedar on January 6 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School. For results, click here.

