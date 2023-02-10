Springville left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Preston Easton Valley 67-23 in Iowa girls basketball on February 10.

Recently on February 3, Springville squared off with Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

