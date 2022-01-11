Springville buries Delhi Maquoketa Valley under avalanche of points 56-36

Springville dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 56-36 victory over Delhi Maquoketa Valley in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 11.
Recently on January 7 , Springville squared up on Troy Mills North Linn in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.