Some kind of impressive: Wellman Mid-Prairie pounds Durant 66-22

Wellman Mid-Prairie's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Durant 66-22 on December 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
The last time Wellman Mid-Prairie and Durant played in a 52-48 game on January 11, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Durant faced off against Cascade and Wellman Mid-Prairie took on Iowa City Regina on December 8 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.