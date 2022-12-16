 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some kind of impressive: Wellman Mid-Prairie pounds Durant 66-22

Wellman Mid-Prairie's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Durant 66-22 on December 16 in Iowa girls high school basketball.

The last time Wellman Mid-Prairie and Durant played in a 52-48 game on January 11, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on December 10, Durant faced off against Cascade and Wellman Mid-Prairie took on Iowa City Regina on December 8 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School. For a full recap, click here.

