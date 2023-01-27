Some kind of impressive: Springville pounds Arlington Starmont 65-18

Springville scored early and often to roll over Arlington Starmont 65-18 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Springville and Arlington Starmont played in a 74-24 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Springville faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan. Click here for a recap.
