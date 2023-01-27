 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Some kind of impressive: Springville pounds Arlington Starmont 65-18

Springville scored early and often to roll over Arlington Starmont 65-18 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The last time Springville and Arlington Starmont played in a 74-24 game on January 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Springville faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

