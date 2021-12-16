Solon wins tense tussle with Iowa City Regina 57-51

Mighty close, mighty fine, Solon wore a victory shine after clipping Iowa City Regina 57-51 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 16.
In recent action on December 10, Solon faced off against Vinton-Shellsburg and Iowa City Regina took on Camanche on December 10 at Camanche High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Regals authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Spartans 12-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Solon's offense moved to a 31-23 lead over Iowa City Regina at halftime.
Solon withstood Iowa City Regina's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.