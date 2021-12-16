Solon wins tense tussle with Iowa City Regina 57-51

Mighty close, mighty fine, Solon wore a victory shine after clipping Iowa City Regina 57-51 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 16.

The Regals authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Spartans 12-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Solon's offense moved to a 31-23 lead over Iowa City Regina at halftime.

Solon withstood Iowa City Regina's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

