Solon takes victory lap over Manchester West Delaware 69-40

Solon's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Manchester West Delaware during a 69-40 blowout in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 4.

In recent action on December 21, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Solon took on Independence on December 21 at Solon High School. For a full recap, click here.

