Solon slips past Van Horne Benton 36-35

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Solon nipped Van Horne Benton 36-35 at Solon High on January 6 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Solon drew first blood by forging a 11-7 margin over Van Horne Benton after the first quarter.

The Bobcats came from behind to grab the advantage 16-15 at intermission over the Spartans.

Van Horne Benton enjoyed a 25-23 lead over Solon to start the final quarter.

A 13-10 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Spartans' defeat of the Bobcats.

The last time Van Horne Benton and Solon played in a 59-52 game on February 19, 2022. For more, click here.

