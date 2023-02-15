Solon left no doubt in recording a 71-43 beating of Bloomfield Davis County at Solon High on Feb. 15 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Solon opened with a 28-7 advantage over Bloomfield Davis County through the first quarter.

The Mustangs stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 41-22.

Solon pulled to a 64-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Mustangs rallied in the final quarter, but the Spartans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Solon faced off against Independence. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.