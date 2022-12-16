Solon rains down on Marion 50-38

Solon put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Marion in a 50-38 decision in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 16.
Last season, Solon and Marion squared off with January 18, 2022 at Solon High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 9, Solon faced off against Center Point CPU and Marion took on South Tama County on December 12 at South Tama County High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
