Solon puts an offensive performance on West Branch 64-41

Solon rolled past West Branch for a comfortable 64-41 victory during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 18, Solon faced off against Marion and West Branch took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on January 17 at West Branch High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Spartans darted in front of the Bears 17-12 to begin the second quarter.
Solon's shooting moved to a 32-24 lead over West Branch at the intermission.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.