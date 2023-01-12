 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Solon produces precision performance against West Branch 56-12

Solon played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on West Branch during a 56-12 beating in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 12.

Last season, Solon and West Branch faced off on January 24, 2022 at Solon High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 3, West Branch faced off against Camanche and Solon took on Van Horne Benton on January 6 at Solon High School. For results, click here.

