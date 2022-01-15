Solon outlasts Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 62-44

Solon trucked Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon on the road to a 62-44 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 15.
Recently on January 7 , Solon squared up on Dyersville Beckman in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.