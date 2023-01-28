Solon explodes past Iowa City Regina 75-44

Iowa City Regina had no answers as Solon compiled a 75-44 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 28.

Solon moved in front of Iowa City Regina 20-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans opened a huge 39-23 gap over the Regals at halftime.

Solon struck to a 54-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Regals 21-8 in the last stanza.

