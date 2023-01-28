Solon explodes past Iowa City Regina 75-44

Iowa City Regina had no answers as Solon compiled a 75-44 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 28.
Solon moved in front of Iowa City Regina 20-10 to begin the second quarter.
The Spartans opened a huge 39-23 gap over the Regals at halftime.
Solon struck to a 54-36 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Regals 21-8 in the last stanza.
Last season, Solon and Iowa City Regina faced off on December 16, 2021 at Solon High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Iowa City Regina faced off against Durant and Solon took on Alleman North Polk on January 21 at Solon High School. For results, click here.
