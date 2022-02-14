 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Solon earns narrow win over Van Horne Benton 71-62

Solon edged Van Horne Benton in a close 71-62 encounter during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave the Spartans a 16-5 lead over the Bobcats.

Solon's offense darted to a 38-26 lead over Van Horne Benton at the intermission.

Solon and Van Horne Benton were engaged in a modest affair at 44-38 as the fourth quarter started.

In recent action on February 8, Van Horne Benton faced off against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Solon took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on February 8 at Solon High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

