Solon earns narrow win over Van Horne Benton 71-62

Solon edged Van Horne Benton in a close 71-62 encounter during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave the Spartans a 16-5 lead over the Bobcats.

Solon's offense darted to a 38-26 lead over Van Horne Benton at the intermission.

Solon and Van Horne Benton were engaged in a modest affair at 44-38 as the fourth quarter started.

