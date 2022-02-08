Solon clips Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon in tight victory 53-47

Solon edged Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon in a close 53-47 encounter during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 24, Solon faced off against West Branch and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Manchester West Delaware on January 28 at Manchester West Delaware High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
