Solon cancels check from Marion 53-42

Playing with a winning hand, Solon trumped Marion 53-42 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 7, Solon faced off against Dyersville Beckman and Marion took on Van Horne Benton on January 7 at Marion High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Wolves proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 26-18 advantage over the Spartans at the half.
