Mighty close, mighty fine, Sioux Center wore a victory shine after clipping Solon 46-44 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Sioux Center darted in front of Solon 10-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors opened a small 22-13 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Spartans rallied with a 20-13 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Warriors prevailed.

