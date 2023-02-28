It would have taken a herculean effort for Iowa City Regina to claim this one, and Sibley-Ocheyedan wouldn't allow that in a 60-39 decision during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Recently on Feb. 23, Iowa City Regina squared off with Mediapolis in a basketball game. For more, click here.

