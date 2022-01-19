Shooting woes, primarily from beyond the arc, continue for Saints

Wednesday practice for St. Ansgar's girls basketball teams revolves around one drill.

Shooting.

"Especially in January, it is all we do," Saints head coach Scott Cakerice said. "We learned a few years ago, that we keep pushing, you get tired at the end of the year."

Those shots getting up specifically on Wednesday's and other days at practice just haven't been able to translate to Tuesday, Friday and the occasional Monday and Thursday games.

St. Ansgar's seven-game winning streak was snapped at the hands of their county rival Osage in large part due to going 0-for-14 from beyond the arc and making just 11 field goals in general.

"We needed our shots to fall this game and it didn't happen," junior post player and double-double aficionado Madison Hillman said. "We're going to have those days. It just happens that way."

The Saints as a whole are shooting 16.4 percent from 3-point land. That is 332nd out of 353 teams in the state regardless of classification. There are three other teams ranked below them in terms of percentage.

Two them are in their own conference and the other went to the state tournament last winter in Class 3A.

"We're not confident," Hillman said. "We have players that aren't as experienced. We haven't been put in pressure like this, we haven't been in this situation."

Can the ship be righted?

"Not this year," Cakerice said. "It is going to be in the gym over the summer, that we have to spend a lot of time shooting the ball."

No one outside of Hillman, Adrianna Kruse and Addison Tabbert is shooting over 30 percent from the field. Tabbert is St. Ansgar's best shooter from downtown at 34.6 percent.

She has made nine shots on 26 attempts. The rest of the team has made seven shots on 90 attempts.

Cakerice knows that if these shots fall, St. Ansgar is likely looking at one loss on the season. It failed to make key shots in the season-opener against Central Springs and couldn't convert against the Green Devils.

"We put the ball in the basket, we win the game," he said. "You're looking at 15, 16, 17 year old kids they see that shot, they just have to be more patient. They were within what we want to do."

Which puts a greater emphasis on finding the right matchups to get Hillman and Kruse in positions to be successful. Osage created a bad matchup with triple-teaming Hillman and living with others scoring.

Still, Hillman finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. But they were the hardest 10 points and 11 rebounds to earn.

"Teams definitely try to pack the lane," Hillman said.

Kruse recorded nine points and nine rebounds. Her ability to find holes in an opposition's zone defense will be key for future success.

Because if teams play St. Ansgar man-to-man, Hillman and Kruse possess too much strength to make buckets look like a cakewalk. Hillman knows this, so too does Cakerice.

"If they man up, we would destroy in the paint," Hillman said. "If our outside shots hit, we're going to be hard to beat."

The world isn't falling for the Saints. They still have a chance to create a little chaos if Osage stumbles which creates a potential three-way tie at the top of the standings with West Fork.

And in Class 1A, St. Ansgar can be a difficult matchup for teams.

"We'll be back, we can get on a roll again," Cakerice said. "We are going to make noise. Somebody will not want to play us."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

