Sheffield West Fork turns out the lights on Greene North Butler 71-33

Sheffield West Fork offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Greene North Butler with an all-around effort during this 71-33 victory on February 1 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 25, Greene North Butler faced off against Osage and Sheffield West Fork took on Manly Central Springs on January 25 at Sheffield West Fork High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.