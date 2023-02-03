Sheffield West Fork showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Nashua-Plainfield 65-28 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

The last time Sheffield West Fork and Nashua-Plainfield played in a 65-36 game on February 4, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Osage . Click here for a recap. Sheffield West Fork took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on January 27 at Saint Ansgar High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.