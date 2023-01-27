 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheffield West Fork sprints past Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 50-31

Sheffield West Fork dumped Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 50-31 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Sheffield West Fork and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared off with January 28, 2022 at Saint Ansgar High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Greene North Butler and Sheffield West Fork took on Hampton-Dumont-CAL on January 21 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School. For more, click here.

