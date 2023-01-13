Sheffield West Fork produces precision performance against Rockford 74-15

Sheffield West Fork handled Rockford 74-15 in an impressive showing in Iowa girls basketball on January 13.
Last season, Sheffield West Fork and Rockford squared off with January 24, 2022 at Rockford High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Rockford took on Greene North Butler on January 6 at Rockford High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.