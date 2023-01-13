 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheffield West Fork produces precision performance against Rockford 74-15

Sheffield West Fork handled Rockford 74-15 in an impressive showing in Iowa girls basketball on January 13.

Last season, Sheffield West Fork and Rockford squared off with January 24, 2022 at Rockford High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 6, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Rockford took on Greene North Butler on January 6 at Rockford High School. Click here for a recap.

