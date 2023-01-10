 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheffield West Fork produces precision performance against Iowa Falls-Alden 67-42

  • 0

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Sheffield West Fork broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 67-42 explosion on Iowa Falls-Alden in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 10.

Last season, Sheffield West Fork and Iowa Falls-Alden squared off with January 11, 2022 at Sheffield West Fork High School last season. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 3, Sheffield West Fork squared off with Greene North Butler in a basketball game. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal feels in 'good shape' ahead of Australian open after injuries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News